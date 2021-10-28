Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,470 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 183,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

