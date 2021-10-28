Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,995. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

