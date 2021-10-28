Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, hitting C$66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.89. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1603307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

