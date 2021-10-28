Amalgamated Bank Acquires 161,707 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 390.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 161,707 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.66.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.87. 85,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

