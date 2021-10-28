Amalgamated Bank Acquires 217,414 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 283.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.36. 122,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The company has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

