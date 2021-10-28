Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

