Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 418.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

