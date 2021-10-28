Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,035,305 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 417.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,305 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 155.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,566,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 819,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

