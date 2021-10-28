Amalgamated Bank Buys 82,001 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 277.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,577 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $639.08. 29,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,754. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

