Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 358.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.88. 100,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The stock has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.