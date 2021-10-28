Amalgamated Bank Has $171.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 292.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,927.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,129.77.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

