Amalgamated Bank Has $41.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 386.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 630,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

