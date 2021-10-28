Amalgamated Bank Has $47.35 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 414.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142,155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,703. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

