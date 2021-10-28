Amalgamated Bank Has $61.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 962,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 41,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 612,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

