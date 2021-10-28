Amalgamated Bank Has $79.37 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,438 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $79,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $372.12. 91,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

