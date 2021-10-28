Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

