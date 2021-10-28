Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 369.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO stock traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.72. 31,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $625.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.