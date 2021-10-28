Amalgamated Bank Purchases 252,727 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.68. 770,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608,543. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

