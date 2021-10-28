Amalgamated Bank Purchases 352,398 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.23. 100,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

