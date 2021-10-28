Amalgamated Bank Purchases 443,407 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 414.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 157,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

