Amalgamated Bank Purchases 469,845 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,654,000 after purchasing an additional 328,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,875,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 394.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 227,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,527. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

