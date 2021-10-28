Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 473.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 981,470 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 581,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 567,782 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 930,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,131,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,629,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 126,658 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

XOM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 462,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,903,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

