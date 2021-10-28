Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $36,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $206.65. 249,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

