Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.