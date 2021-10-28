Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 421.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.19. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

