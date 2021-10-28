Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Amalgamated Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $73.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,465.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

