Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,392.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

