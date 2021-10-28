Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Holdings Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Ambarella worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $33,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $25,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

AMBA stock opened at $181.69 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

