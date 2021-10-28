Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAM. Bank of America began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMAM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

