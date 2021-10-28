AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.77. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

