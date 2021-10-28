Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Amcor worth $82,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.