Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,807,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 480,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

