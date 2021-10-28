American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.78% of American Electric Power worth $331,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 625,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

