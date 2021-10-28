American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

