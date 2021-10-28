AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 89,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

