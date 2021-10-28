AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up to $56.91

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $61.47. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.35.
In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 41.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
