AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up to $56.91

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $61.47. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 41.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

