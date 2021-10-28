Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189,782 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.38% of Amgen worth $526,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

AMGN stock opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

