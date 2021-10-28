Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

