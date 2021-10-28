Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.90% of Amphenol worth $369,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $80.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

