Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits Market Cap of $136.12 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $15.12 or 0.00024547 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $136.12 million and $19.22 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,001,756 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

