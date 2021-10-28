Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Up 237.9% in October

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the September 30th total of 956,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Proman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 10,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.10.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

