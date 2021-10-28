Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,703,000. Amundi owned approximately 2.58% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.