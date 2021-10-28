Amundi Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,294,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,594,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Welltower by 267.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 111.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 896,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $58,020,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

