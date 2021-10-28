Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,149,394 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amundi acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,149,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,195,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.