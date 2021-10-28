Amundi Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amundi bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,240,000. Amundi owned 0.14% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.