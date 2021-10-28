Amundi Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,300,000. Amundi owned 0.22% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $279.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $297.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of -336.14 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

