Amundi Buys New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 744,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,971,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $188.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

