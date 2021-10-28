Amundi Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,501,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,142,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $589.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

