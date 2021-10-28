Amundi Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amundi bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486,069 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,836,000. Amundi owned about 0.61% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

