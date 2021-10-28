Amundi Buys Shares of 907,877 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 907,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $88,190,000. Amundi owned about 0.13% of The Blackstone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

NYSE BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.